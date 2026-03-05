Studyville is expanding with a $1.26M investment

Studyville Enterprises is expanding its Baton Rouge headquarters as the locally founded education technology company grows its digital tutoring platforms and national reach.

The company plans to invest $1.26 million in the project, which is expected to create 32 direct jobs over the next five years with an average annual salary of about $90,469, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The expansion will grow software development operations supporting Studyville’s StudyTrack and ReadingImpact platforms, which help schools track tutoring performance and improve literacy instruction for K-12 students.

Studyville relocated its headquarters to Jefferson Highway from Perkins Rowe last year to prepare for continued team growth and product expansion. Founded in Baton Rouge in 2020 by Amanda Martin, Studyville has grown from a single tutoring center into a multistate company serving more than 10,000 students annually. In 2023, Studyville was named one of America’s top 70 small businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Hiring for the expansion is expected to begin this year, with the new positions ramping up through 2030.

