Studyville named one of America’s top small businesses  

Baton Rouge tutoring and academic workspace Studyville was named one of America’s 70 top small businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce this week.

The organization selected the group of 70 from more than 15,000 applications nationwide. They were evaluated for their business growth, ability to overcome challenges, innovative strategies for success and community engagement. The group of 70 will compete for seven finalist spots and be honored at a ceremony on Oct. 19.

Inspired by her family’s efforts to improve their own children’s study and homework skills, Amanda Vincent founded Studyville in 2020. The Perkins Rowe location offers test prep, tutoring, homework support, college applications and admissions and home-schooling help all under one roof with families paying a monthly fee to be members. In 2022, Studyville opened a second location in Alexandria.

