Council member, others want to know why police officers were working extra duty while on administrative leave

File photo

A growing number of elected officials and a citizens group are calling on the Baton Rouge Police Department to clarify recent changes to its policy regarding officers on administrative leave and whether they can work extra duty.

The clamor comes in the wake of revelations that officer Blane Salamoni, who was placed on administrative leave following his role in the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling, was working paid security detail for at least one local company.

Late last month, WBRZ-TV aired an investigative report that found Salamoni, along with nine other suspended officers, had worked some sort of extra detail while on leave. BRPD said after the station began asking questions, the department reviewed its files and has since ended the practice.

Daily Report has the full story.