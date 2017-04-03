Capital Region gun sellers weather changing political climate

For the better part of the past decade, gun sellers across the country and in the Capital Region have benefitted from sporadic windfalls in business as worried customers bought up firearms in anticipation of a crackdown on guns that never happened under former President Barack Obama.

With Republican President Donald Trump in office for little more than two months, a noticeable shift has already occurred and local gun sellers are trying to figure out what comes next.

“Sales have slowed down in the sense that there’s not a panic, there’s not a rush on them,” says Bowie Outfitters Store Manager Lea Benoit. “Everything’s gonna go back to normal, but normal was 2006, so we don’t know what normal is.”

Scott Roe, owner of Spillway Sportsman in Port Allen, says the Obama years brought him a roughly 15% increase in overall sales, amounting to an extra $1 million per year. But sales on tactical weapons are down about 30% since Obama left office, he says, and tactical ammunition sales are off by 40%.

