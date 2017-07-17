Baton Rouge scales down plans for mental health diversion program

An image of a prisoner in jail. The city-parish is seeking to speed up its plans to privatize medical services in the parish prison. (iStockphoto)

A small-scale mental health diversion program that proponents say will reduce needless incarceration in Baton Rouge and help fight the opioid epidemic is moving forward after months of planning.

The program—set in motion by a $50,000 MacArthur Foundation grant—is a scaled-down version of the Bridge Center for Hope, the proposed mental health diversion facility that has yet to get off the ground after voters last year rejected a tax to cover operating expenses. The new program should be up and running in the next couple months, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said today at the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

“I firmly believe we can reduce the jail, prison population significantly here in Baton Rouge if we put the resources there,” said Moore, a board member of the Bridge Center.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and her top staff have committed funding one or two positions for the effort, Moore said, but the money will not come in for several months. The Baton Rouge Area Foundation, he added, may advance some funding in the meantime.

