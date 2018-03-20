Allied mayors join forces to oppose Baton Rouge Zoo relocation

The mayors of Baker, Central and Zachary—in a show of unified opposition—joined Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome this morning to argue against BREC’s proposed relocation of the Baton Rouge Zoo from its longtime north Baton Rouge home in Greenwood Park to the Fairgrounds on Airline Highway near the Ascension Parish line.

At a press briefing and bus tour of the sprawling, 600-acre Greenwood Park, Broome reiterated her concerns about the negative economic impact moving the zoo would have on north Baton Rouge, as well as the problems it would cause for the already congested southeast corner of the parish.

“I love the people of Ascension Parish,” Broome says. “But for the taxpaying citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish, it is my belief that we should invest their money in projects that benefit East Baton Rouge Parish.”

