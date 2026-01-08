Adams & Reese to absorb most of McGlinchey’s corporate, real estate team

One of Louisiana’s largest law firms is moving to absorb talent displaced by the looming dissolution of McGlinchey Stafford, another of the state’s most prominent law firms.

Adams & Reese leadership on Thursday morning approved the hire of most members of McGlinchey’s corporate and real estate practices, says Hunter Schoen, a partner at Adams & Reese.

The transition is being led by Rudy Aguilar and Jean-Paul Perrault, both former McGlinchey members. The group joining Adams & Reese will consist of 14 timekeepers, most of them based in Baton Rouge.

“Their arrival will immediately deepen our corporate capabilities firmwide while doubling the size of our Baton Rouge office,” Schoen tells Daily Report. “We’re excited to hit the ground running when they join us.”

The incoming group is expected to formally join Adams & Reese on Friday, Jan. 16.

McGlinchey’s equity members on Monday voted to begin an orderly wind-down of operations after more than 50 years in business.

McGlinchey says there was no single triggering event that led to its decision to dissolve. Instead, the decision was based on a “combination of market factors and internal circumstances.” Read more here.