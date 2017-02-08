Want to make your company more attractive to top talent? Invest in art

(iStock photo)

If you’re thinking of sprucing up the office with some original artwork, consider that you won’t just be making the workplace more attractive. You’ll also be enhancing your company’s brand, image and reputation, while making it easier to attract talent.

In a speech today to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Jason Andreasen, director of the Baton Rouge Gallery, cited numerous studies that show why adding art to the workplace is a good investment that benefits businesses in several ways.

“The right art in the right place gives your workspace a unique identity with a story to tell that can enhance your corporate image and brand,” he says. “There is also a correlation between art and productivity.”

One survey found that 82% of employees said art was important to their environment and their work. Other benefits of having art in the workplace include reducing stress among employees, he says.

Daily Report has the full story.