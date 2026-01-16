Meet the 500: Mike Juneau of Premier Geotech and Testing

In 2016, Mike Juneau noticed shortcomings in the geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing industry and set out to help found Premier Geotech and Testing.

Premier’s technicians and engineers are an extension of the project team, working hand in hand with property owners, developers and contractors from project start to finish. Since its inception, Premier has built a team of client-focused professionals and a state-of-the-art lab facility to provide comprehensive geotechnical and construction material testing services.

DREAM DINNER COMPANIONS

Mike Tyson and Elon Musk. With Tyson, the conversation would be geared to controlling your mind during the dark days and finding the inner strength to pick yourself up to move toward the objective. With Musk, the conversation would be about effectively managing people from various backgrounds to achieve one common goal—and whether he will save a seat for me on the first trip to Mars.

MOTTO

If you can look up, you can get up.

Read the extended version of Mike Juneau’s Capital Region 500 profile.