For US companies in China, growth matters more than trade wars

U.S. businesses are more concerned about China’s slowing economy than trade friction, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China released Friday.

Of 368 companies responding to the survey, 64% viewed slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy as their top concern, while 58% cited U.S.-China trade tensions as a key challenge.

One reason may be that many U.S. companies have businesses focused on China’s huge market of about 1.4 billion people and do not rely on exports back to the U.S.

Economists expect China’s economy to slow further this year after expanding at about a 5% annual pace in 2025. Growth in exports outpaced imports last year, leading to a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion.

The report said business sentiment has improved. More than half of those responding estimated that they made a profit in 2025, up from less than half the year before.

