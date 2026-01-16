Roundup: Housing affordability / Smitty’s Supply / Herbicide lawsuits

Cashing out: President Donald Trump will issue a plan next week for letting Americans tap their 401(k) retirement accounts for a down payment on a home, a senior White House official said Friday, the latest in a series of proposals floated by the administration to address persistent anxiety over the cost of living. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

‘Horror show’: EPA inspectors documented what an environmental attorney called a “horror show” at Smitty’s Supply in Tangipahoa Parish, finding roughly 250 damaged containers, about 200 chemical spills, and more than 300 unlabeled substances in areas untouched by last August’s explosion. Investigators also found leaking corrosives, open oily drums, wildlife access, and unsafe storage of incompatible chemicals, prompting a consent order and ongoing scrutiny. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

SCOTUS to hear case: The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear an appeal from global agrochemical manufacturer Bayer to block thousands of state lawsuits alleging it failed to warn people that its popular herbicide could cause cancer. The justices will consider whether the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of the Roundup weed killer without a cancer warning should rule out the state court claims. Read more from the Associated Press.