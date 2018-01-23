Rolling dice at the Capitol

Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics. (File Photo)

With the regular session of the Legislature less than two months away, video poker interests, truck stops, New Orleans’ land-based casino and Louisiana’s 15 riverboats are all taking part in separate policy discussions. The early action points to a busy year for the gaming industry, and what could be the deepest dives on these issues the House and Senate have taken in recent memory.

The momentum comes courtesy of the Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Task Force, which released a slate of riverboat-specific recommendations last week. Gov. John Bel Edwards has been generally supportive of the effort, but his office is still reviewing the task force’s work and waiting on bill drafts.

Lawmakers and the governor have carved out a lane for the riverboats to plead their case for growth and enhancement, just as long as those activities don’t expand gaming operations or increase the number of licenses. Thing is, other interests are now planning to travel that same carved-out path in the upcoming regular session.

Separate from the task force’s recommendations, there could be a legislative package to broaden the footprint of Harrah’s land-based casino in New Orleans. While discussions are said to be ongoing, it sounds like it’s only a push for more hotel and dining space. (Staying competitive and hospitality upgrades are the kinds of themes you’ll be hearing quite a bit.)

Also ongoing are talks among video poker operators and trucks stops. Those folks are going to have their own package of bills, too, with a final game plan expected to surface over the next two weeks. There are some regulatory and technology issues that have been identified, but no one wants any potential proposals to go so far they trigger another round of local option elections.

Most of the attention thus far has settled on the riverboat task force, which has suggested moving the fixed paddlewheel structures onto land, where the size of gaming floors can be reconfigured. Updated guest accommodations and entertainment venues are being requested as license holders seek to duplicate the resort-style successes (think destination marketing) seen in other states.

The backstory on the task force is the tale of two Ronnies—state Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, who is considered to be a contender for Senate president next term, and Ronnie Jones, who chaired the task force and holds the same position on the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. They forged the original idea for the legal review, and they’ll be front and center in the debate to come.

The Louisiana Casino Association, under the leadership of Executive Director Wade Duty, will be at the table at every turn, and you can expect the large corporate license holders to lobby up with their own teams.

While neighboring states will likely take a wait-and-see approach, there could be some organized opposition from a few familiar players, starting with the Louisiana Family Forum. Leaders at the faith-based advocacy group are concerned about the potential legislation, but like everyone else they’re waiting to see exactly what will be introduced.

There are likewise growing suspicions that the Louisiana Indian gaming industry could mount some type of structured offensive to counter the efforts of the riverboats. Increased competition is unlikely to be fully embraced, but just how far Indian gaming interests will shove back is unknown.

In many respects, the coming debates involving the riverboat task force will break down along regional lines, with some statewide news coverage following suit. Shreveport boosters contend they’re getting hammered by Native American casinos in Oklahoma, which are closer to the Dallas market. There is likewise a campaign underway in Arkansas to create three new land-based casinos and the Lake Charles market lives in constant fear that Texas will soon legalize gambling.

The Judiciary B Committee, chaired by Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, and the Criminal Justice Committee, chaired by Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, will be the panels to watch for the riverboat process. It’s not clear yet who will serve as Johns’ House counterpart and there are no plans as of now to file duplicate bills in the lower chamber.

It is possible that the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee get a piece of the action. The riverboat task force failed to make a recommendation on the taxation of certain promotional offers, like when the casino gives you $100 to come play for free, no strings attached. But Johns is said to still be working with the casinos to find a way to soften the 21.5% tax hit on such promotional dollars, which Mississippi doesn’t levy.

One idea being kicked around involves making sure Louisiana still gets its annual $18 million from the casino promotions tax, but anything collectible above that threshold would get to stay with the casino.

The task force balked on legalized sports betting, too, which is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. Johns isn’t expected to follow-up on this policy thread, but don’t be surprised to see another lawmaker take the ball and run. Mississippi has already enacted provision legislation. In Louisiana, such an initiative would have to appear on the ballot as a constitutional amendment.

The devil is certainly in the details when it comes to the riverboat package. Economic development enthusiasts are eager to see what kind of “significant investment” language is included in the bills to make sure whatever the casinos do will be big.

The last word, however, will be reserved for the other Ronnie and his Gaming Control Board. That’s the regularly panel that would ultimately write the final regulations for whatever the Legislature adopts this year.

