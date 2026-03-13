Roundup: US job openings / Retail prices rising / Rotary speaker

January increase: U.S. job openings rose to nearly 7 million in January, better than expected at a time when the American labor market has looked sluggish. The 6.95 million job postings in January were up from 6.55 million in December, the Labor Department said Friday. That was higher than economists had forecast. Layoffs fell slightly and the number of Americans quitting their jobs—a sign of confidence in their prospects—slipped modestly. Read more from the Associated Press.

Supply chain disruptions: The Iran war is beginning to ripple through the retail sector as the Strait of Hormuz disruption strains global supply chains. Analysts warn the conflict could push up prices for groceries, fuel and consumer goods while weakening consumer confidence and squeezing discretionary spending across the retail economy. Read more from CNBC.

Habitat CEO: The Rotary Club of St. George will host Ritchie Goebel, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, as the featured speaker at its Wednesday luncheon. Goebel will discuss how Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is expanding access to safe, affordable housing and strengthening pathways to homeownership in the Capital Region. The event is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Portobello’s Grill and is open to members and guests.