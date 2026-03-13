Global LNG scramble intensifies as Middle East war disrupts supply

The war in the Middle East is intensifying a global scramble for liquefied natural gas after disruptions shut down Qatar’s massive Ras Laffan export facility and halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg writes.

With roughly 20% of global LNG supply temporarily sidelined, cargoes are being redirected and prices are climbing. Europe, racing to refill depleted storage, now faces stiff competition from Asia, where hotter weather is expected to boost energy demand.

Analysts warn the tight market could quickly tip into a supply deficit if outages persist, as the world’s other major producers—the U.S. and Australia—are already operating near full capacity.

The shift is also reshaping global trade flows, forcing buyers into the volatile spot market and raising concerns about inflationary pressure and economic fallout tied to energy shortages.

Read the full story from Bloomberg.