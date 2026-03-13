Competition among vendors pushes crawfish prices down

Retail crawfish prices across south Louisiana have declined in recent weeks even as tight supply continues to keep wholesale dock prices steady, according to data from The Crawfish App.

Crawfish harvesters across the region report reduced hauls, which has held dock prices unchanged for the past two weeks. Typically, when wholesale prices stabilize at the docks, restaurants and seafood retailers do not immediately lower prices for consumers.

However, increased competition among sellers appears to be pushing retail prices down as more vendors begin selling crawfish for the 2026 season.

“With Lent in full swing and Easter approaching, almost all of our 1,000-plus vendors on The Crawfish App are now selling crawfish for the 2026 season,” says Laney King, co-founder of the app, in a prepared statement. “This increased competition has naturally driven retail prices down.”

Over the past two weeks, retail prices have dropped by about 50 cents per pound for boiled crawfish and roughly 35 cents per pound for live crawfish, according to the app.

The Crawfish App reports consumers will pay an average of $6.83 per pound for boiled crawfish and $4.15 per pound for live crawfish this weekend.

Industry leaders are hoping that upcoming weather fronts will stimulate crawfish activity and improve catch volumes in the coming weeks.