Restaurant update: Southfin Southern Poké, Cecilia both hope for late spring openings

The owner of Southfin Southern Poké has filed for permits to build out a second restaurant at 7474 Corporate Blvd., Suite 206, in the space previously occupied by Popcorn Bistro.

Trey Williams says plans for the second location, first announced last fall, are running behind schedule, adding he now hopes to have the 1,600-square-foot restaurant open by late April.

“Everything with construction takes longer than it’s supposed to,” he says. “You can’t establish an opening date because you never know how long it’s going to take, but hopefully later this spring.”

The build out will cost an estimated $100,000 and will include interior renovations to the space, which is located in the shopping center that’s home to Christian Street Furniture, Smashburger and Serop’s Café, among others.

Daily Report has the full story.