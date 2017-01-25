News alert: Lyft to launch in Baton Rouge on Thursday

Lyft, the app-based ridesharing service that’s similar to Uber, has announced it will launch in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

Users will be able to download the app and request rides from the company beginning at noon on Thursday. In a news release, Lyft says Baton Rouge is one of 40 cities the San Franciso-based company is expanding into this week.

The ridesharing service moved into the New Orleans market last year. Uber has operated in the Baton Rouge market since July 2014.

Get more details about Lyft’s expansion into the Baton Rouge market in this afternoon’s issue of Daily Report.

—Sam Karlin