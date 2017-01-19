News alert: LSU hopes to have next Mike the Tiger mascot on campus by August

As the search for its next live tiger mascot continues, LSU announced today that it hopes to have Mike VII arrive on campus with the incoming freshman class in August.

Renovations on the tiger habitat will begin in April and are scheduled to be complete in August, LSU says.

LSU is also working to have the tiger habitat accredited as a tiger sanctuary, and the university has decided that its next live tiger mascot will not go into Tiger Stadium on home football game days, but will be out in his yard seven days a week.

“Becoming an accredited sanctuary means that LSU has met high standards of excellence in animal care and is operating ethically and responsibly. LSU believes that these changes are in the best interest of the longevity and ethical management of the LSU tiger mascot program,” reads a news release from the university. “By having Mike in his yard on game days, it ensures that fans are able to see him throughout the day.”

The university formerly let Mike VI—who was euthanized in October after battling a rare form of cancer—choose whether or not he wanted to attend games.

LSU says its attending veterinarian, Dr. David Baker, is seeking a young male tiger as the university’s next live mascot.