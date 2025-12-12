EU sets easier path for US LNG exporters to meet methane rules

The European Union is signaling a softer approach to methane regulations for U.S. liquefied natural gas exporters, aiming to preserve energy security while addressing industry concerns, Bloomberg writes.

Under a proposal set for discussion by EU energy ministers, American LNG suppliers could comply through simplified certification methods or a “trace-and-claim” system, rather than tracking emissions across fragmented U.S. production systems.

The move comes amid pressure from the Trump administration and U.S. producers, who argue the original rules risk disrupting trade just as Europe relies heavily on American LNG to replace Russian supplies. The European Commission says the changes would avoid costly regulatory overhauls, limit administrative burdens and provide long-term certainty for exporters.

The proposal could ease fears that strict methane penalties would deter new LNG contracts, a concern raised by major producers including BP and ConocoPhillips. For U.S. exporters—and LNG-heavy states like Louisiana—the shift offers potential regulatory relief as global LNG capacity expands and competition intensifies.

