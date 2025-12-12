A new chapter has begun for this Government Street toy landmark

A familiar corner of Government Street is getting new life as The Modern Munchkin Co. moves into the longtime home of Victoria’s Toy Station, preserving the space’s legacy while reimagining it for a new generation, 225 writes.

Owner Whitney Tiemann relocated her toy and open-play concept from Electric Depot into the nearly century-old building, expanding into a space nearly three times larger and debuting just in time for White Light Night.

The revamped shop blends retail with experience, offering thoughtfully designed toys meant to engage kids’ brains, bodies and senses, alongside rooms dedicated to open play, workshops and community events. Tiemann, a former oil and gas professional turned entrepreneur, says the goal is to provide screen-free playthings that last for years—and to create a gathering place for families.

Beyond toys, The Modern Munchkin Co. is positioning itself as a community hub, hosting hands-on events like Mahjong nights and family workshops.

