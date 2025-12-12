Roundup: Brighter budget / Water Institute / NY drivers licenses 

Looking ahead: Louisiana’s budget outlook just got brighter. State economists with the Public Affairs Research Council boosted revenue forecasts for the current and upcoming fiscal years, easing fears of a budget gap and giving lawmakers hundreds of millions in additional general fund dollars as the impacts of a sweeping tax overhaul continue to come into focus. Read the full commentary from PAR.

Luncheon speaker: Beaux Jones, president and CEO of the Water Institute, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss the Water Institute’s role in enhancing the state through science and technology. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. It is open to the public. Learn more about the event.

Withholding funds: New York routinely issues licenses to immigrants that may be valid long after they are legally authorized to be in the country, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday as he threatened to withhold $73 million in highway funds unless the system is fixed. New York officials said they are following all the federal rules for the licenses and has been verifying drivers’ immigration status. Read more from the Associated Press.