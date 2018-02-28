News alert: Edwards calls on Schedler to resign
Following a speech to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club today, Gov. John Bel Edwards called on Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler to resign in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a state employee.
Edwards says Schedler—a Republican—should step down immediately.
The Democratic governor said Schedler’s explanation that he had a consensual relationship with the woman was as troubling as the initial allegations.
The governor said he has not spoken to Schedler. Check back with Daily Report PM for more information.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!