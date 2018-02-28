News alert: Edwards calls on Schedler to resign

Following a speech to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club today, Gov. John Bel Edwards called on Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler to resign in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a state employee.

Edwards says Schedler—a Republican—should step down immediately.

The Democratic governor said Schedler’s explanation that he had a consensual relationship with the woman was as troubling as the initial allegations.

The governor said he has not spoken to Schedler. Check back with Daily Report PM for more information.