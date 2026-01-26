Roundup: Winter storm / Lending concerns / Blizzard’s cost

Power outages: More than 100,000 Louisiana residents remained without power Monday as freezing rain and icy conditions slowed restoration efforts across northern parts of the state. Entergy accounted for about 90% of outages, while Cleco reported improving numbers. State officials confirmed two storm-related hypothermia deaths in Caddo Parish. Read more from The Center Square.

Private credit market: Wall Street is increasingly wary of risks building in the fast-growing private credit market, as recent bankruptcies spotlight vulnerabilities in nonbank lending. Executives including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warn that problems in private credit are rarely isolated, raising concerns that stress in the $4 trillion-plus sector could spread more broadly across financial markets. Read more from CNBC.

Hard to calculate: The deadly and widespread winter storm paralyzing much of the East with ice, snow and cold is also taking a multibillion dollar bite out of the U.S. economy, according to experts. But how much? Economists and meteorologists are trying to get a handle on the disruption costs of winter weather disasters, which aren’t as easy to calculate as buildings destroyed by hurricanes, floods and fires. Read more from the Associated Press.