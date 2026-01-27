Roundup: Winter weather / Yale University / UPS layoffs

More on the way: A brutal cold snap has caused up to six deaths in Louisiana, knocked out power to more than 125,000 customers and forced the opening of dozens of warming centers as temperatures plunged into the teens and single digits. Meanwhile, forecasters warn another winter storm could hit the U.S. East Coast next week, raising the risk of renewed travel disruptions, power outages and strain on already stressed electric grids. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Tuition free: Yale University will make tuition free for students from families earning up to $200,000 starting in fall 2026, expanding aid to more middle-class households. Families earning up to $100,000 will pay nothing. The move follows similar steps by Harvard and MIT as elite schools face pressure over rising college costs. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Turnaround strategy: UPS plans to cut an additional 30,000 operational jobs as it winds down its partnership with Amazon and advances a multiyear turnaround strategy. The move follows 48,000 job cuts in 2025 and is expected to deliver about $3 billion in savings as the company reshapes its delivery network and cost structure. Read more from CNBC.