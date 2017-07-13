News alert: Champion Medical Center to close Howell Place hospital

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information about the ownership of Champion Medical Center, which is owned by former executives of Texas-based Next Health.

Champion Medical Center, the north Baton Rouge specialty surgical hospital, is shuttering its Howell Place operation after less than four years in business.

Officials with the for-profit company, during a phone conversation today, notified the Louisiana Department of Health it would be closing the Howell Place facility in the “very near future,” confirms Bob Johannessen, spokesman for the state agency. The hospital must provide written notice to LDH 30 days before closing, and Johannessen says company officials are currently drafting the paperwork.

An exact timeline for the closure is unclear. Champion officials referred all requests for comment to the owners, Forge Health System, which declined comment on the closure.

Forge Health System quietly broke away from Next Health, LLC, in March and gained control of Champion, says Mike Austin, a former Next Health executive and current executive at Forge.

Next Health has been at the center of multiple allegations of illegal bribery and kickback schemes for its subsidiaries over the past year. Austin says Champion will issue more information next week.

One Next Health executive was indicted last fall in a Department of Justice investigation into an illegal kickback scheme with doctors in Texas.

In January, UnitedHealthcare, one of the biggest insurers in the U.S., sued the company for more than $100 million for similar alleged reasons. In the Texas-filed suit, UnitedHealth alleges Next Health and several of its subsidiaries that perform drug and genetic laboratory testing services paid “bribes and kickbacks” to physicians, sober homes and sales consultants in exchange for test orders. Champion Medical Center in Baton Rouge is not among the companies named in the suit.

“Next Health’s rapid growth has been primarily, if not exclusively, driven by its unlawful conduct and inappropriate business practices,” UnitedHealthcare says in the suit, which is still pending.

Next Health is fighting the allegations in court, arguing UHC is simply trying to underpay out-of-network providers.

Some north Baton Rouge leaders pushed hard last year to land a new emergency room at Champion Medical Center, but the state ultimately decided to partner with Our Lady of the Lake instead. OLOL broke ground on the north Baton Rouge emergency room in January.

—Sam Karlin