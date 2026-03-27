As crude prices rise, shale producers may begin adding rigs

U.S. shale oil drilling could rebound in 2026 as higher crude prices—driven in part by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East—improve the outlook for producers, Bloomberg writes.

According to Citi, if prices hold above $70 per barrel, companies may begin adding rigs later this year, reversing earlier fears of oversupply.

Analysts estimate U.S. shale could add roughly 815,000 barrels per day to global supply by 2028, with both public and private operators expected to increase activity. While no major producers have formally announced expansion plans yet, sustained pricing strength could trigger a broader ramp-up. The shift signals a potential turning point for the sector after a period of cautious spending and could have wide-ranging implications for global energy markets and domestic production levels.

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