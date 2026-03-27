Where art meets wellness: A Denham Springs studio taps into a growing trend

A new pottery studio in Denham Springs is blending art with wellness, offering a creative outlet designed to help people disconnect from daily stress, 225 writes.

Potter’s Path, opened in late 2025, invites guests to paint premade pieces, build from clay, or try wheel throwing, with classes and events geared toward both beginners and groups. Founder Regina Folse emphasizes process over perfection, positioning the studio as a therapeutic experience rather than a traditional art space.

The concept reflects growing demand for experiential, wellness-focused activities, with offerings ranging from casual walk-in sessions to multiweek classes. As interest in hands-on, community-driven experiences rises, Potter’s Path highlights how small businesses are tapping into the intersection of creativity, mental health and social connection.

225 has the full story.