State moves to crack down on mislabeling of imported seafood

Louisiana lawmakers are advancing new legislation aimed at cracking down on the mislabeling of imported seafood, a long-standing issue for the state’s commercial fishing industry, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

A House committee has approved measures that would expand the authority of the Department of Agriculture and Forestry to investigate, seize and potentially destroy seafood found in violation of state law.

One proposal would require restaurants and retailers to keep detailed seafood purchase records for at least six months, making it easier for regulators to verify product origins without costly lab testing. Supporters say the changes are critical as imported seafood—now accounting for the vast majority of U.S. consumption—has been linked to fraud, unsafe chemicals and unethical labor practices.

Additional legislation would strengthen penalties for mislabeling and close loopholes around commingled seafood. The proposals now head to the full Legislature, signaling continued momentum to protect Louisiana’s domestic seafood industry and improve transparency for consumers.

Read the full story from the Louisiana Illuminator.