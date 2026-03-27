Roundup: Sora scrapped / Wildlife and Fisheries / Live Nation trial

Social media app: OpenAI is shutting down its social media app Sora, which went viral last fall as a place to share short-form videos generated by artificial intelligence but also raised alarms in Hollywood and elsewhere. OpenAI said in a brief social media message Tuesday that it was “saying goodbye to the Sora app” and that it would share more soon about how to preserve what users already created on the app. Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Changes proposed: A proposed constitutional amendment would give Louisiana governors greater control over the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission by expanding it and adding members whose terms align with the governor’s tenure. Supporters say it could improve representation, while critics warn it may upset the commission’s balance of power. The measure now heads to lawmakers and potentially voters. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Antitrust case testimony: New testimony in the Live Nation antitrust trial alleges the company leveraged concerts to pressure venues into using Ticketmaster, shifted shows away from rivals and tied incentives to exclusive deals. Executives disputed the claims. Economists also testified that fans may be paying more per ticket due to fees, offering fresh insight into how pricing and competition intersect. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.