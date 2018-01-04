News alert: Byron Clayton stepping down as CEO of Research Park Corporation

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from an earlier version to include comments from RPC board chairman Edmund Giering.)

Byron Clayton, CEO of the Research Park Corporation, has resigned to accept a position as CEO of the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute in Pittsburgh.

Clayton, who came to the technology park three years ago from NorTech in Cleveland, notified the RPC board of his decision shortly before Christmas.

Clayton says he was not looking to leave Baton Rouge but the opportunity in Pittsburgh was too good to pass up.

“I’ve really enjoyed being here,” Clayton says. “It’s been fantastic.”

In a statement, RPC Board Chairman Edmund Giering says the board will discuss an executive search process at its next board meeting. In the meantime, Genevieve Silverman will serve as interim executive director of the RPC. Silverman has been in leadership at the RPC since 2008, serving most recently as executive director of NexusLA.

“Byron has been a tremendous leader,” Giering says. “We thank him for his efforts and wish him great success in his future endeavors.”

—Stephanie Riegel