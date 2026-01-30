Roundup: Trump Accounts / Power outages persist / Trump sues IRS

Matching contributions: JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America will match the U.S. government’s one-time $1,000 contribution to children’s retirement savings accounts for eligible employees, expanding participation in a new federal pilot program, CNBC reports. The initiative, known as “Trump Accounts,” aims to promote long-term investing from birth and help narrow the U.S. wealth gap. Read more from CNBC.

Bitter cold ahead: Tens of thousands of north Louisiana residents remain without power after a severe winter storm, with another round of bitter cold expected this weekend, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Utility crews are working to repair widespread damage to poles, lines and transformers as officials warn of dangerous conditions, rising hypothermia risks and continued strain on restoration efforts. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Tax information link: President Donald Trump is suing the IRS and Treasury Department for $10 billion, accusing the federal agencies of a failure to prevent a leak of the president’s tax information to news outlets between 2018 and 2020. The suit, filed in a Florida federal court Thursday, includes the president’s sons, Eric Trump and, Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump organization as plaintiffs. Read more from the Associated Press.