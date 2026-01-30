What UNO students are saying about the school’s return to the LSU System

A new survey shows most University of New Orleans students and alumni support the school’s return to the LSU System, though many worry the move could dilute UNO’s identity, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

More than 1,000 students and 300 alumni were surveyed ahead of the July 1 transition, which will move UNO from the University of Louisiana System back to LSU, reversing a change made in 2011.

About 65% of students and 59% of alumni favor the move, but both groups cited concerns about losing the UNO brand, as the school will be renamed LSU New Orleans and adopt LSU’s purple and gold colors.

Other concerns include potential tuition and fee changes, loss of academic programs and fears that the campus could be overshadowed by LSU’s flagship. Supporters point to the possibility of more stable funding, increased enrollment and improved degree value as key benefits.

The move follows years of enrollment declines and financial strain at UNO.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.