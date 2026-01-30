Roundup: FEMA / ExxonMobil / Hurricane recovery funding

Winter storm response: States including Louisiana are turning to a slimmer FEMA after a deadly winter storm left widespread power outages and damage across the South. While emergency declarations unlock short-term aid, staffing cuts and policy shifts are raising concerns about the agency’s capacity to handle long-term recovery and future disasters. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Earnings report: ExxonMobil beat Wall Street earnings estimates in the fourth quarter despite a sharp drop in oil prices, posting adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share on $82.3 billion in revenue. Strong production growth in the Permian Basin and Guyana helped offset weaker pricing and declining year-over-year profits. Read more from CNBC.

Federal grants: Louisiana is set to receive nearly $480 million in FEMA grants to support hurricane recovery and future storm mitigation, funding infrastructure repairs, debris removal and resilience projects tied to multiple storms since 2020. Major recipients include electric utilities, state agencies and parishes. Read more from The Center Square.