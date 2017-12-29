News alert: Broome names Murphy Paul as new Baton Rouge police chief

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today said Murphy Paul will be the new chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Broome made the announcement at a press conference that started shortly after 10: 30 a.m. at City Hall.

Paul, a veteran Louisiana State trooper and a graduate of Loyola University, will replace former Chief Carl Dabadie Jr., who announced his retirement in July. Lt. Jonny Dunnam has served as chief in the interim.

