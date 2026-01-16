Mike Juneau, President/Owner of Premier Geotech and Testing

In 2016, Mike Juneau noticed shortcomings in the geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing industry and set out to help found Premier Geotech and Testing. Premier’s technicians and engineers are an extension of the project team, working hand in hand with property owners, developers and contractors from project start to finish. Since its inception, Premier has built a team of client-focused professionals and a state-of-the-art lab facility to provide comprehensive geotechnical and construction material testing services.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Organized and executed flood relief and food for western North Carolina residents; mentored four LSU engineering students on engineering quality and public safety; developed a program and solicited funds to teach mothers and their toddlers how to swim to prevent babies from drowning in pools

MOTTO

If you can look up, you can get up.

HOW I INSPIRE MY TEAM

I always press them to find the positive in every situation.

CAUSE I’M PASSIONATE ABOUT

To instill pride in what you do and to love your country. My father retired a full colonel from the Army, so having respect for others and your country is something deeply ingrained into me. However, I see we are losing these values in the younger generations. Therefore, I am very involved with teaching respect to young kids, that if you take pride in what you do, it will not only elevate you but also those around you.

DREAM DINNER COMPANIONS

Mike Tyson and Elon Musk. With Tyson, the conversation would be geared to controlling your mind during the dark days and finding the inner strength to pick yourself up to move toward the objective. With Musk, the conversation would be about effectively managing people from various backgrounds to achieve one common goal—and whether he will save a seat for me on the first trip to Mars.

MOST IMPORTANT QUALITY FOR A LEADER

Balance. You have to learn to balance work, family, employee situations, cash flow, insurance rates, etc. Being able to balance all of the tasks and objects thrown your way without losing your wife and actually being able to sleep at night is the only way you will survive and actually be happy.

DESTINATION OF CHOICE

Montana

HOW I STAY AHEAD OF DISRUPTION

The early bird gets the worm and the grind must become part of your soul. You have to think outside the box. If you only think in one direction, you will get passed up before you even know it.

BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED

People will be your biggest headache but also your biggest asset. You are only as good as the people that work for you. And money is not everything.

ANIMAL THAT BEST REPRESENTS MY CHARACTER

An alpha wolf. He sits back and lets the others learn and grow, but when (it) hits the fan, the alpha wolf is always there to defend his pack and lead the way forward.

THIS WOULD MAKE THE CAPITAL REGION A BETTER PLACE

Cleaning up all the trash along the roads and better landscaping. Let’s take pride in our city.

CAREER ALTERNATIVE CONSIDERED

An officer in the U.S. Army

This Q&A is extended content from the Capital Region 500, a special edition produced by Business Report that profiles the Capital Region’s most powerful and influential business leaders. Visit businessreport.com/capitalregion500 for more information.