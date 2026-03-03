Roundup: Verizon / Oil stocks / Charlie’s Law

Getting leaner: Verizon recently considered scaling back its high-profile NFL sponsorship as part of a broader effort to cut costs across the company. While executives ultimately decided against altering the multibillion-dollar deal, the telecom giant is reviewing hundreds of millions in sports and music marketing partnerships as new leadership pushes for leaner operations. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Traders cash in: U.S. oil stocks stalled Tuesday even as crude prices surged, as investors questioned whether the rally will last. Analysts say markets are betting that disruptions tied to the Iran conflict and shipping delays through the Strait of Hormuz will prove temporary. That skepticism has led traders to cash in recent gains, leaving energy equities lagging despite oil reaching its highest price in a year. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Compliance costs: Louisiana private preschools say the state’s new child-safety measure, known as Charlie’s Law, is driving up compliance costs by hundreds of thousands of dollars. School leaders warn the stricter licensing and staffing requirements could force tuition hikes, strain budgets and jeopardize some pre-K programs unless regulators reconsider implementation. Read more from The Center Square.