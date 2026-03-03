Rising costs dominate Louisiana voter concerns ahead of session

A new statewide poll released by the Pelican Institute for Public Policy finds Louisiana voters are increasingly concerned about rising living costs and want lawmakers to focus on economic relief, school choice and legal reforms as the 2026 legislative session begins.

The Q1 2026 Pelican Pulse survey, conducted Feb. 20–24, highlights voter priorities heading into the session and the upcoming election cycle, with many respondents signaling frustration over utility prices and the size of state government.

Cost of living and inflation topped the list of concerns, with 40% of voters saying those issues most need improvement in their communities, far ahead of the broader economy at 18%. Two-thirds of respondents say their electric or gas bills have increased over the past year, and 78% believe state government or Public Service Commission policies bear at least some responsibility for rising utility costs.

The poll also finds strong support for limiting government spending and cutting taxes. About 68% of voters say the state collects and spends too much money, while 54% support eliminating Louisiana’s personal income tax.

Education policy also drew support. Among voters familiar with the LA GATOR Scholarship Program, 61% view it favorably and 65% support fully funding it, while 45% say they are unfamiliar with the program.

Read the full poll results.