Meet the 2018 Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees

Business Report and Junior Achievement this morning announced the individuals and companies to be honored at the 2018 Business Awards and Hall of Fame gala in April. This year’s winners, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:

Hall of Fame Laureate: Newton Thomas, CEO, The Newtron Group

Newton Thomas, CEO, The Newtron Group Business Person of the Year: Diane Allen, President/Partner, Diane Allen and Associates

Diane Allen, President/Partner, Diane Allen and Associates Young Business Person of the Year: Chad Foster, President/CEO, Gator Millworks

Chad Foster, President/CEO, Gator Millworks Company of the Year (100 or more employees): ITI Technical College

ITI Technical College Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees): General Informatics

