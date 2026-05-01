Roundup: Powering Hyundai / Amendment 4 / Natural gas prices 

Entergy agreement: Entergy Louisiana has finalized an electric service agreement with Hyundai Steel’s joint venture, Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel, supporting the planned $5.8 billion steel mill in Donaldsonville. The project—Hyundai Motor Group’s first North American steel facility—will anchor RiverPlex MegaPark and is expected to create 1,300 direct jobs, strengthening Louisiana’s advanced manufacturing sector and supply chain. Read the full announcement.

Inventory tax: The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership says it is backing Louisiana Constitutional Amendment 4, saying it could boost competitiveness while giving parishes flexibility on phasing out the inventory tax. Leaders emphasize it’s not one-size-fits-all, allowing local governments to balance economic growth with stable revenue for services. The Partnership also stresses the need for regional cooperation and reliable replacement funding if tax revenues decline. Early voting for the May 16 ballot begins May 2.

Futures rise: U.S. natural gas futures rose as producers curbed output and LNG feedgas to Louisiana’s Cameron terminal declined. Warm weather and weak regional prices prompted strategic production cuts, particularly in Appalachia. Lower supply and reduced export flows helped lift prices, even as overall demand and exports to Mexico showed modest gains. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.