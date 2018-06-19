Making history, but not fiscal policy

Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics. (File Photo)

John Bel Edwards of Tangipahoa Parish made his mark upon Louisiana history before he was ever sworn in more than two years ago. And he has continued to do the same since moving into the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.

He was the 37th Democrat to win the votes for the post since 1812, and the second with the last name of Edwards. More on point, historically at least, he became the first sitting House member ever elected governor, although four other former lower chamber occupants won the coveted seat after leaving the body.

Upon being sworn in, Edwards became Louisiana’s 56th governor, the first ever to be sworn in on the date of Jan. 11 and only the fifth to take an oath of office alongside a lieutenant governor from another party.

The governor has broken a number of traditional communications molds as well. Shortly after taking office, he made a successful appeal to the state’s largest TV stations and addressed voters live during primetime viewing about an unprecedented budget shortfall.

And then earlier this month, Edwards opened the year’s second special session off campus, on the campus of UL-Lafayette, which was the first time in recent memory that a governor kicked off a session without an appearance in the House chamber.

The governor after being elected likewise gave a special eye to the state’s capital outlay bill, which is the entry point for an annual construction budget that underwrites projects all over Louisiana.

Edwards instituted overdue reforms—and in the process partly cut his administration off from one of the most-utilized carrot-and-stick methods applied by modern governors.

Whether you hate Democrats like Edwards (I hope not, because “hate” is a strong word for someone you probably don’t personally know) or love having one in office here in the Deep South, it’s difficult to deny the importance of these milestones. But if we’re reviewing accomplishments, the list is significantly thinner on the fiscal policy side.

Most of this term, on the fiscal policy front, has been consumed with the almighty blame game. The House GOP claims the governor’s so-called tax-and-spend proposals just won’t fly in a conservative body. The administration counters that the House is being guided by a “gang of no” and a small handful of legislators who want to see Baton Rouge burn.

The Senate, meanwhile, just wants a piece of the action. Most all budget and tax measures must begin in the House, which has created a long-running waiting game in the upper chamber, where some members blame the governor and many more are pointing fingers at the House.

Edwards, for his part, is still trying to influence the process and, more importantly, lawmakers, like he did earlier this month when he uttered this line: “There can only be one quarterback, and I’m calling the play.”

That those words came from the mouth of Edwards surprised no one who had been invited to the Governor’s Mansion on Memorial Day. After all, Edwards had been an all-district quarterback at Amite High School—and he always wanted the ball.

Over hot dogs and hamburgers, the governor appealed to members of the House Democratic Caucus, which he formerly chaired, to support a state sales tax bill authored by the House GOP majority leader. The irony would have stung more had the legislation by Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria not been the only sales tax instrument on the move toward the end of the year’s second special session.

Those gathered in his taxpayer-funded home gave Edwards a warm reception and the outreach eventually prompted several representatives to flip their votes from nay to yea later that evening. But once 2018’s second special session concluded, without a state sales tax instrument, it became clear that the outreach effort was all for naught.

In a building where the art of the deal sometimes seems like a lost art, the policy journey for the state sales tax issue has featured entertaining head fakes, bold games of chicken and old-fashioned gamesmanship. That same path has likewise revealed perceived weaknesses in the administration’s lobbying team, a scattered mid-section in the House leadership structure and a Senate that’s marching toward its own definition of independence.

How many more sessions will it take for Edwards to find his fiscal groove? Or are we waiting on the Legislature to find a middle ground from which to legislate?

The politically honest answer, with no intellectual shortcuts, is that the administration has failed for more than half a term to advance any significant fiscal legislation. At the same time, the House, even with a GOP majority, is way too fractured to institute budget and revenue reforms. And then there’s the Senate, which gets a pass this term because the governor’s keys bills have been stalled or too heavily altered by the House to make it to the upper chamber.

Edwards, though, has refused to embrace this troubling trend as a reality in Baton Rouge—a byproduct of the governor’s hard-headedness, which is both a strength and a weakness. Yet he is fighting back.

While Edwards’ first six sessions came and went with just 11 vetoes, the last three have so far generated 12 vetoes, not counting line items nixed in budgets. That’s a significant bump for the former House member, and maybe an indication of where his power now resides.

