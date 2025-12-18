This new sushi spot offers curated handrolls, colorful sashimi plates and more

A new intimate sushi bar has opened its doors on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 225 Magazine writes.

The eatery, Homakase, has been in the works for about a year. Owner Duy Nguyen has left his full-time job as a cardiovascular interventional radiology technologist to tend to it.

For those unfamiliar, “omakase” is a Japanese term that translates roughly to “leave it up to the chef.” It refers to a meal, usually sushi, that’s specially curated and served extremely fresh.

While the new restaurant isn’t omakase per se, its emphasis is still on fresh, curated handrolls and sashimi plates.

Take a look inside the new sushi spot.