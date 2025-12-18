Roundup: UL Lafayette / Marijuana / Stock market

On the hunt: The University of Louisiana System on Wednesday announced the formation of the presidential search committee for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The committee brings together representatives from across the UL Lafayette community and key stakeholders to guide a “clear and deliberate search process.” The committee’s first meeting is slated for Jan. 14. Longtime UL Lafayette President Joseph Savoie resigned in July after 17 years at the helm.

Reclassified: President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to speed up the rescheduling of marijuana from Schedule I to the less-severe Schedule III. His stated goal is expanding cannabis research. Former President Joe Biden began the rescheduling process but left the matter unresolved by the time Trump took office. Read more from The Hill.

A good day on Wall Street: U.S. stocks were jumping on Thursday following an encouraging report on inflation that could help the Federal Reserve keep cutting interest rates next year. A strong profit report from Micron Technology also helped AI stocks halt their sharp slides, at least for now. The S&P 500 rallied 0.9% and was on track for its best day in three weeks, coming off a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 124 points, or 0.3%, as of 1:07 p.m. Central time, and the strength for tech stocks had the Nasdaq composite up a market-leading 1.5%. Read more from The Associated Press.