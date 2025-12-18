A new carbon capture approach could significantly cut costs

A team of MIT chemical engineers has developed a simpler, potentially game-changing approach to carbon capture that could significantly reduce costs for industrial emitters, the university recently announced.

By adding a common buffering compound known as tris to conventional carbonate-based capture solutions, researchers found they could dramatically increase how much CO2 is absorbed while sharply reducing the energy needed to release captured carbon.

The approach is designed to be a “drop-in” replacement for existing capture systems, making it easier for cement plants, chemical producers and other heavy industries to adopt.

If scaled commercially, the technology could make carbon capture more affordable and practical at a time when industries face mounting pressure to cut emissions without undermining competitiveness.

