LUBA Worker’s Comp: Mutual trust and loyalty are keys to success

LUBA’s journey has been a blessing to watch. We have grown dramatically but our employees still treat each other like family, and our clients and vendors feel it too.

During the 1980s, due to a number of factors, the Louisiana’s Workers’ Compensation system declined and began to spiral downward to a point where most of the large national insurance companies ceased to voluntarily offer coverage to thousands of Louisiana’s employers. This crisis became the genesis of the idea to create an insurance provider dedicated to genuinely considering the viewpoint of policyholders and their injured workers.

CONNECT WITH US Top Executives: David Bondy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer: Trent Bondy, Executive Vice President; Steve Werner, Chief Financial Officer; and Kelli Bondy Troutman, Executive Vice President Address: 2351 Energy Dr., Suite 2000, Baton Rouge LA 70808 Phone: 888.884.5822 Website: lubawc.com

“We believed that this customer-centric approach would serve clients in such a way that their satisfaction would allow our company to grow and prosper,” says David Bondy, Founder and CEO. “Now, 35 years later, I am convinced that this mutual trust and loyalty is the biggest single reason for LUBA’s success. For me, LUBA’s journey has been a blessing to watch. We have grown dramatically but our employees still treat each other like family, and our clients and vendors feel it too.”

LUBA is proving that there is still room for home grown, multi-generational companies to survive and thrive. “Our current leadership team has expanded us into numerous states across the country,” says David. “They, and each of our employees, agree that there are many years of success and dependability ahead of us.”

35 Years and Growing

At LUBA, growth has always been rooted in service and relationships. Answering the phone when customers call, providing knowledgeable safety professionals, and delivering compassionate, responsive claims handling are just a few of the ways the company works to create a positive experience for its policyholders and agents.

“We believe that experience is the foundation for lasting relationships,” says Executive Vice President Trent Bondy. “When people know they can rely on you, trust naturally follows. Over the past 35 years, those relationships with our agents and policyholders have allowed us to grow alongside the businesses we serve. Our team takes pride in being accessible, knowledgeable, and genuinely committed to helping our clients succeed, and that dedication continues to drive LUBA forward.”

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