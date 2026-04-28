Roundup: LIV Golf tournament / Power plant equipment / Louisiana startups 

NOLA event postponed: The LIV Golf tournament planned for New Orleans has been postponed until at least fall, raising questions about a state incentive deal that had grown to $7.7 million. Officials say most of the $3.2 million already paid will be returned, except funds used for City Park upgrades. The delay also adds uncertainty around the event’s timing and LIV Golf’s longer-term financial outlook. Read more from The Center Square.

Demand surging: The U.S. market for power plant equipment could triple to $65 billion by 2030 as AI-driven data center growth fuels demand for transformers, substations and other electrical infrastructure, according to global research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. Data centers may account for 40% of investment and 68% of load growth, though supply bottlenecks and long equipment lead times could slow parts of the expansion. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Healthy pipeline: Louisiana startups closed 13 venture deals in the first quarter, tying the highest deal count since 2016 even as funding fell 62% from the prior quarter to $15.7 million. Investors and ecosystem leaders say stronger deal flow signals a healthier pipeline, with activity concentrated in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Read more from Technical.ly.