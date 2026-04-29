Roundup: Economic report card / Homebuyers returning / Southern makes history

Consumer spending: The first major reading on the U.S. economy in 2026 is expected to show growth holding up, but with consumers losing momentum as inflation tied to the Iran war weighs on household spending. Economists forecast first-quarter GDP growth of 2.2%, supported by business investment, AI spending and government outlays, while softer consumer demand and rising prices raise concerns about a more fragile expansion. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Purchase applications rise: Mortgage rates edged higher again last week, but homebuyers are showing signs of returning as purchase applications rose and inventory improved. Refinance activity slipped, though demand remains above year-ago levels. The mixed signals suggest buyers may be adjusting to elevated borrowing costs even as markets brace for potential interest rate shifts. Read more from CNBC.

Esports champion: Southern University made HBCU history as sophomore Coby Robinson led the Jaguars to the ECAC EA Sports College Football 26 Division II national championship, defeating top-seeded Bellarmine. The win marks the first title of its kind for an HBCU and is drawing attention to Southern’s growing esports program. The milestone also highlights the expanding role of collegiate esports as universities explore its potential for student recruitment, technology training and ties to the fast-growing gaming industry. Read more from Sports Illustrated.