Louisiana’s effort to police imported seafood heads into final stretch 

Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a package of bills aimed at tightening enforcement against imported seafood mislabeling, giving regulators broader tools to investigate, seize and trace products passed off as domestic catch, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

One proposal would require retailers to keep seafood invoices for six months to help inspectors verify origin, while another would allow the state agriculture commissioner to seize unlawful seafood without relying on another agency.

A third would let the state use import fee revenue not only for enforcement, but also to promote Louisiana seafood.

Supporters say the measures could strengthen traceability, protect consumers and support the state’s struggling shrimp industry, which has faced pressure from cheaper foreign imports.

The legislation also comes amid concerns over imported seafood tied to labor abuses and banned chemicals. All three bills have cleared a Senate committee and now head to the full Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to push the state’s seafood crackdown further.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.