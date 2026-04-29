How natural disasters are rewriting home insurance costs in the Capital Region

Home insurance costs across the Capital Region remain elevated, with hurricanes continuing to drive the highest risk—and premiums—across local parishes, while broader national trends show rising costs in areas once considered less vulnerable, according to an analysis of premiums and natural disasters from The Wall Street Journal.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the average home insurance premium quote for a $400,000 home is $5,454. Hurricanes represent the parish’s most costly natural disaster threat, with an estimated risk of $64.4 million in building damages, followed by tornadoes at $12.3 million and hail at $2.3 million.

In Ascension, the average premium quote for a $400,000 home climbs to $6,107. Hurricanes again rank as the most expensive risk, accounting for an estimated $70.6 million in damages, followed by tornadoes at $3.3 million.

The average premium quote is $5,585 for a $400,000 home in Livingston Parish. Hurricanes produce an estimated $57.9 million in damages, while tornadoes account for about $3.5 million.

The local figures come as long-standing patterns in home insurance pricing are beginning to shift nationwide. For decades, coastal states prone to hurricanes absorbed the steepest rate increases, while inland markets generally saw lower premiums. Now, hailstorms, wildfires and wind damage are pushing costs higher in areas once considered less exposed.

The analysis found that 46 of the 50 costliest counties nationwide—most along the Gulf Coast—still count hurricanes as their primary risk. The data reflects insurers’ state-approved rates rather than actual premiums paid, which may skew higher in areas with elevated risk.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple told Daily Report in February that lawmakers have spent the past two years reforming catastrophe insurance claims laws in an effort to stabilize the state’s property insurance market.

Temple added that a key driver of the state’s insurance crisis has been a sharp increase in catastrophe-related litigation. Recent reforms include new procedural requirements to resolve disputes before they escalate into lawsuits, as well as broader legal changes to make the state more predictable for insurers.

Read the full analysis from The Wall Street Journal.