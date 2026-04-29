Rising premiums push younger workers to rethink employer health plans

Rising health insurance costs are prompting some younger, healthier workers to reconsider employer-sponsored coverage, creating new strains for workers and warning signs for employers, Bloomberg writes.

As premiums climb and take-home pay tightens, some employees are opting for alternatives, such as medical cost-sharing plans, limited-benefit coverage or going uninsured altogether to save hundreds of dollars a month.

Consultants say the shift reflects a broader affordability crunch, with healthcare increasingly competing against housing, debt and everyday expenses. But the trend carries risks beyond individual workers.

Because employer plans rely on healthier participants to help balance claims costs, a growing exodus could push premiums higher for those who remain and destabilize group coverage economics. Employers are responding with redesigns focused on lower-cost preventive care, while some brace for higher deductibles and narrower coverage.

With health plan costs projected to rise further in 2026, benefits experts say companies heading into renewal season may need to rethink whether traditional employer coverage remains affordable enough to attract and retain workers.

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