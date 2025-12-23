‘LaPolitics’: A sneak peek at 2026’s association agendas

We reached out to more than a dozen prominent associations and advocacy groups working in Louisiana policy and politics to ask about their priorities for next year. What follows is a sneak peek at their agendas.

Leaders for a Better Louisiana

Leaders launched at the beginning of this year, though it was born out of the union of two Capitoland stalwarts: the Council for a Better Louisiana and the Committee of 100 for Economic Development.

Asked about plans for year two, CEO Adam Knapp mainly talked about the state’s workforce needs. To illustrate the need, Leaders looked at six megaprojects moving forward next year—two associated with Meta in north Louisiana, two liquefied natural gas plants in southwest Louisiana, and the Hyundai and CF Industries projects in the Capital Region—and found that peak industrial construction employment could reach 20,500 by the end of next year on those projects alone, not counting anything else that’s underway or in the pipeline.

The situation calls for coordination on workforce training among various stakeholders, including high schools and colleges, Knapp says. Job growth also should be part of a strategy to attract (or lure back) new residents, he adds.

“We are in this position of needing more folks entering the economy, more alignment of the education system with the workforce needs, and more in-migration to help meet the moment of that demand,” he says.

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry

Tax, education and legal reform, along with the reorganization and realignment of state agencies, have put the state in a better position, LABI spokesperson Johnston von Springer says.

But the association argues that more work is needed on the legal front “to create an environment that fosters a fair, predictable and transparent legal system to attract insurers, help reduce insurance costs and restore balance to our civil justice system.”

LABI also calls for strengthening “cradle-to-career workforce development” through early childhood education, expanded work-based learning opportunities for students, and greater access to “reskilling, upskilling and reentry initiatives” to prepare as many Louisianans as possible “for high-wage, high-demand careers.”

Police Jury Association of Louisiana

The association’s executive board has adopted six priorities for 2026, mostly aimed at preserving local sway in key policy areas.

As you would expect, that includes carbon capture and sequestration, which is likely to be one of the most divisive topics in Louisiana politics once again next year. Waiting years for solar farm regulation created gaps that still exist, the board says, and members don’t want to see history repeat itself with CCS.

“Past experience shows that when local input is excluded, communities face unintended and uneven impacts,” the group states, adding that “a one-size-fits-all, top-down approach will not work.”

The board’s other priorities are to:

Shift funding responsibility for the state’s criminal justice system and judiciary to the state. The association is calling for a constitutional amendment to compel state government to pay for the legal system from state coffers, “not through mandates imposed on local governments.” A 1991 constitutional amendment prohibiting unfunded mandates isn’t enough because it was prospective only, the association says.

Enhance local flexibility in public works projects. Tariffs, and the uncertainty around tariffs, call for greater flexibility in procurement practices, the board argues. That could include allowing limited cost-adjustment clauses in contracts to account for sudden material price increases, revisiting rebid thresholds so projects are not derailed when market swings occur after bid submission, and providing temporary legislative relief during periods of extraordinary price volatility.

Preserve local authority in planning and zoning decisions. Conflicting or ambiguous statutes have led judges to effectively create law through their rulings, the board says. Locals want lawmakers to clarify existing statutes to provide “clear, consistent laws that respect local authority.”

Prioritize local collaboration in tax legislation. Local and state leaders often don’t see eye-to-eye on tax policy. While next year’s regular session is nonfiscal, the association wants to remind legislators that sweeping tax policy changes can have unintended consequences, so it’s important for the locals to be at the table.

Safeguard local fiscal authority and stability. The association urges that any proposed legislation that may reduce local revenue not be finalized without giving local leaders at least 48 hours to assess how it could affect them.

Louisiana Chemical Association

The LCA supports “pro-growth, pro-business legislation that will strengthen Louisiana’s workforce pipeline and expand access to high-quality industrial education and training,” CEO David Cresson says.

So what does that mean in practice? Dealing with the controversy around carbon capture, an important piece of some of the key projects by LCA members, will be a big part of it.

“Affordable, reliable power,” also is crucial for the industrial sector, Cresson says. Meeting the energy needs of the biggest users, hopefully without raising costs for everyone else, is a priority at the Legislature and the Public Service Commission.

The LCA sees an encouraging future for advanced nuclear technologies, along with industrial cogeneration facilities that Cresson says “can help build a more reliable and sustainable grid while keeping energy prices low.”

The industry also is wary of potential security threats posed by drones and cyberattacks.

Americans for Prosperity – Louisiana

Josh Delk, a spokesperson for AFP’s state efforts, says the organization will keep pushing to fund the LA GATOR voucher program so that it is accessible to all students. Expanding the program has been a tough sell in the Senate, due to concerns about the cost.

On the energy front, AFP’s priorities include streamlining permitting to accelerate new projects, building up the state’s energy workforce and promoting increased production and infrastructure investment. The organization also supports a “consumer-driven market” for energy over the current model built on utility monopolies.

AFP’s health care concerns include expanding access to primary care in rural and underserved areas. Also, reducing the size and scope of government while continuing to cut taxes is on the agenda as well.

Pelican Institute for Public Policy

Pelican is still working on finalizing its priorities, CEO Daniel Erspamer says.

But he anticipates the “free market” think tank will continue to push for “a meaningful government growth limit” to restrain spending. That could help set the stage for an income tax phaseout plan in 2027, when lawmakers will convene for a regular fiscal session.

As with AFP, Pelican also plans to continue its advocacy for fully funding the LA GATOR voucher program.

Other points of emphasis likely will include: